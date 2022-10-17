Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema wins 2022 Ballon d’Or crown

PARIS, France, Oct 17 – Karim Benzema has been crowned the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner, becoming the first Frenchman to clinch the coveted trophy since Zinedine Zidane in 1998.

Coincidentally, it was Zidane, his former coach at Real Madrid who stepped up to award him the trophy in the ceremony in Paris.

“This is a great day for me. It is a childhood dream come true and it has been down to hard work and sacrifice,” Benzema said as he received the award.

Senegal captain Sadio Mane who helped the Lions of Teranga to their first ever Africa Cup of Nations title was second.

-More to follow