Mason Greenwood has been remanded in custody on a charge of attempted rape

Football

Man Utd’s Greenwood remanded in custody charged with attempted rape

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct 17 – Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood was Monday remanded in custody after appearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

The 21-year-old forward was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He had been on bail since but was arrested on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing at the beginning of the year Greenwood, who has made one appearance for England, was suspended from playing or training with United.

The footballer will spend more than a month on remand after a judge elected not to granted him bail. He will appear before Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on November 21.

Wearing a grey hooded top and grey jogging bottoms, Greenwood spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address in court on Monday.

A product of the United academy, he has played 129 times for the club, scoring 35 goals and signed a new deal in February 2021, keeping him at Old Trafford until at least 2025.

Greenwood made his England debut against Iceland in September 2020, but he and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden were sent home after a breach of the team’s coronavirus guidelines.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game after the allegations were made.

