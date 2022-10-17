Kilifi County to host 2022 Africa Triathlon Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Kilifi County will host the 2022 Africa Triathlon Championships slated for November 27, with the National Olympic Committee, committing Sh927,000 in sponsorship towards the event.

A total of nine countries have confirmed participation in the Championship, with hosts Kenya set to field over 25 triathletes, in the competition that has been organized in partnership with the World Triathlon Federation, African Triathlon Federation, and NOC-K.

This is the first time Kenya will be hosting the African Cup and the Kenya Triathlon Federation is using strategically to assist more Kenyan athletes to get exposure to international standards competition.

They will also earn points which will help them improve their world rankings that count in their qualification pathway to Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Kenya Triathlon Federation Treasurer Rommel Lukila expressed his elation to be the host of the continental showpiece.

-Privileged to be hosting-

“We are very privileged to be hosting the event because the African Cup has never come to Kenya. We are looking forward to a big race and I believe this will help in opening up an opportunity for our athletes who have not had the chance to go out and get a feel of international competition. We are very grateful to NOC-K for agreeing to partner with us which will help us in creating awareness and popularizing triathlon,” he said.

He added; “Usually, Kenya takes about ten athletes a year to similar ranking competitions, therefore hosting gives the same opportunity for more athletes at reduced costs.’’

NOC-K’s Strategic Action Plan for the period 2021 – 2024 envisions more federations hosting Continental

Secretary General, Francis Mutuku lauded the move and successful bid by Triathlon Federations to host the African Cup and encouraged more federations to pursue similar opportunities.

“Part of our strategic direction initiative is to improve the exposure of athletes to international competition. We have supported various Federations over the past two months to participate in international and continental events,” he said.

-Support extended to all Federations-

Adding; “This support has also been extended to federations that are hosting tournaments and qualifiers within Kenya. We acknowledge improved performance due to the exposure gained during these competitions.”

Commonwealth Games debutants Joseph Okal and Aisha Nasir who made history as the first Kenyans to ever complete the race will be looking to make a first-time appearance at the event but this time in more familiar terrain.

“Birmingham offered me a great learning platform where I gained lots of experience and now we have a major competition on home soil. I am sure we will give a good show because we have raced in Kilifi before and we are familiar with the environment,” said Okal.