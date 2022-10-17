Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Paul Pogba's blackmail claims have sparked an official investigation in France

Football

Blackmail ‘not uncommon’ in football, says France star Pogba’s agent

Published

ROME, Italy, Oct 17Professional footballers are frequent targets for blackmailers, says Paul Pogba’s agent with the France star embroiled in an alleged extortion plot.

In August Pogba’s elder brother Mathias published a bizarre video online promising “great revelations” about the Juventus midfielder, who according to sources is being targeted by a criminal gang.

And Rafaela Pimenta, the heir to deceased superagent Mino Raiola’s empire, told Italian daily Tuttosport that players are often targeted by people hoping to extort money from very rich sportsmen.

“Being extorted or living under threat is not an uncommon problem with footballers. They’re threatened because they are very exposed,” Pimenta said in an interview published on Monday.

“I’ve seen it all, especially blackmail. The players are scared to flag these things up because they’re worried about their image or they’re ashamed. They keep quiet and live under incredible stress.”

Sources close to the Pogba family have told AFP that money is being demanded from Paul Pogba if he wants to avoid the dissemination of allegedly compromising videos.

Mathias Pogba, 32, was charged last month along with four other people, all close to the World Cup winner who filed a complaint with Turin prosecutors in July which said he was being blackmailed for 13 million euros ($12.6m).

Paul Pogba told investigators that his blackmailers wanted to discredit him by claiming he asked a marabout (holy man) to cast a spell on Paris Saint-Germain and France star Kylian Mbappe, which Pogba denies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“When Paul finally asked for help, his situation improved and he realised that there is a solution,” added Pimenta.

“Everything is in the hands of the lawyers. Paul has done everything he could do.”

On the field, Pogba’s hopes of playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar next month hang in the balance after a knee injury. He had surgery that was described as “successful” earlier this month.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved