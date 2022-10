LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Oct 16 – Liverpool ended Manchester City’s unbeaten start to the season as Mohamed Salah’s strike 14 minutes from time kickstarted the Reds’ season in a 1-0 win at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are still 10 points behind City and 14 adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal, but kept their title aspirations alive with just a third league win of the season.

-More to follow