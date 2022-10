NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – Titus Kipruto finished second at Sunday’s Amsterdam Marathon, which was hugely dominated by Ethiopian athletes, in both the men and women’s fields.

Kipruto clocked 2:04:54 to finish second behind Ethiopia’s Tsegaye Getachew who clocked 2:04:49.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s 2016 Olympic Gold medalist Almaz Ayana led an Ethiopian podium sweep as she ripped the Course Record on her debut, winning in 2:17:20. Ayana’s finishing time was the fastest marathon debut ever.