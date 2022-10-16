Arsenal survive Leeds pressure and VAR drama to extend Premier League lead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 16 – Bukayo Saka scored the only goal as Arsenal beat Leeds 1-0 on Sunday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Saka slammed home emphatically 10 minutes before the interval at Elland Road as Mike Arteta’s Arsenal won for the ninth time in 10 league games this season.

But Leeds, inspired by the half-time introduction of talisman Patrick Bamford, dominated the second period and will feel aggrieved to have lost.

Bamford missed a penalty and Leeds had another spot-kick decision in stoppage time, initially awarded by referee Chris Kavanagh, overturned after a VAR intervention.

Earlier, play was suspended by Kavanagh seconds after kick-off when all the match officials lost contact with the video assistant referee and goal-line technology due to a power cut.

Kavanagh led the players off the pitch to a chorus of boos and play did not resume for about 40 minutes.

The win lifted Arsenal to 27 points after 10 games — four clear of champions City, who were playing Liverpool in the late kick-off at Anfield.

“They put a lot of pressure on us so it is extra nice to leave to leave with three points,” Saka told Sky Sports.

“Big momentum for us, we have won one another game, we need to keep this going and today we have showed we can win no matter what.”