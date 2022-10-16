Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Arsenal players celebrate their win. PHOTO/Arsenal

English Premiership

Arsenal survive Leeds pressure and VAR drama to extend Premier League lead

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 16 – Bukayo Saka scored the only goal as Arsenal beat Leeds 1-0 on Sunday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Saka slammed home emphatically 10 minutes before the interval at Elland Road as Mike Arteta’s Arsenal won for the ninth time in 10 league games this season.

But Leeds, inspired by the half-time introduction of talisman Patrick Bamford, dominated the second period and will feel aggrieved to have lost.

Bamford missed a penalty and Leeds had another spot-kick decision in stoppage time, initially awarded by referee Chris Kavanagh, overturned after a VAR intervention.

Earlier, play was suspended by Kavanagh seconds after kick-off when all the match officials lost contact with the video assistant referee and goal-line technology due to a power cut.

Kavanagh led the players off the pitch to a chorus of boos and play did not resume for about 40 minutes.

The win lifted Arsenal to 27 points after 10 games — four clear of champions City, who were playing Liverpool in the late kick-off at Anfield.

“They put a lot of pressure on us so it is extra nice to leave to leave with three points,” Saka told Sky Sports.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Big momentum for us, we have won one another game, we need to keep this going and today we have showed we can win no matter what.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved