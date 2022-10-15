Connect with us

Man United star Greenwood charged for attempted rape

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct 15 – Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

