Man United star Greenwood charged for attempted rape

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct 15 – Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
