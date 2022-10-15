Kotut wants to follow in Amos, Benson Kipruto’s Marathon winning run

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Having watched his training mates Benson Kipruto and Amos Kipruto win the Chicago and London Marathon titles consecutively in the last two weeks, Cyprian Kotut hopes the same luck will follow his trail on Sunday when he lines up for the Amsterdam Marathon.

The trio train together at the 2RunningClub and Kotut, winner of the Hamburg Marathon this year, is hopeful he can continue in the winning run.

“Amos and Benson did an excellent job to win. Having trained with them and knowing that I also do the same preparation as they did gives me hope for my race. It shows me that we are doing the right things. But, I am aware that each race goes its own way and nothing is usually similar,” Kotut told Capital Sport.

The 30-year-old says he targets to go for the podium and believes he is in the right frame physically and mentally to match up with the demands of the race and achieve a good finish at the World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race. 2016 Mainova Frankfurt Marathon Frankfurt, Germany October 30, 2016 Victah1111@aol.com 631-291-3409 www.photorun.NET

He says he is more encouraged after his conquest in Hamburg in April this year especially having earned a new Personal Best time of 2:04:47, and wants to collect a consecutive victory.

“I am expecting to confirm what I did in Hamburg. Winning a good race like Hamburg brought me fully back after some injuries. Doing good again on Sunday might mean that I have gotten the right direction to fully put my career at a high level,” he says.

Kotut adds; “Amsterdam is one of fastest marathons in the world and I couldn’t expect less but a competitive field. I will run my race with the confidence that I have what it takes to be competitive.”

Among those expected to offer competition in the race is compatriot Titus Kipruto, who won this year’s Milan Marathon. Abraham Kiptoo, Norbert Kigen and Laban Korir are the other competitive Kenyan faces in the race. Cyprian Kotut competing in a past marathon. PHOTO/Courtesy

Lemi Berhanu, the 2016 Boston Marathon champion leads a strong Ethiopian contingent.

“I am going into the race to battle for a top position. The final time will be a consequence of many factors. We will see how the race will go and probably by half way I will know if a fast time will be possible or not,” he says, on whether he hopes to attain a new Personal Best.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kotut says he is inspired by his brother Martin Lel, who won London Marathon three times and he hopes to follow in his footsteps.

“My brother was one of the greatest during his time and was only slowed down by injuries. I hope I can get close to what he has done in his career and he is a daily inspiration for me,” Kotut adds.