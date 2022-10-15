Bett, Chepng’eno shine in Machakos as busy cross country season kicks off

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Kericho County’s Edwin Bett edged a closely-contested race to win the senior men’s 10km race as the five-month cross country season got underway at the Machakos People’s Park in Machakos this morning.

Bett clocked 28:48.7 to clinch top spot ahead of the 2018 Africa Under 20 5000m bronze medalist Reuben Longosiwa who timed 28:51.2 as Mount Elgon native Isaac Kibet finished third in 29:03.9.

In the senior women’s 10km race, Kenya Defence Forces officer Cynthia Chepn’geno reigned supreme, clocking 33:48.8, ahead of workmate Esther Borura (34:01.1) and Iten’s Immaculate Onyango (34:19.3) who finished second and third respectively.

The one-day event began on the right tone, with a closely fought race in the under-20 women’s 6km race in which Grace Loibach clocked 19:12.6 to emerge victorious.

She was followed by Lemotit training camp duo of Mirriam Chemutai and Joyline Chepkemoi who clocked 19:29.2 and 19:40.9 in second and third respectively.

Torongo Athletics Camp’s Ismail Kirui was once again dominant in the under 20 boys 8km race, timing 22:46.6 in first place as Raphael Dabash (22:59.3) and Richard Etir (23:05.0) came second and third respectively.

Cynthia Chepn’geno celebrates after winning the senior women’s 10km race during the AK Cross Country Buildup Competition in Machakos. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA.

The cross country weekend meet is the first of a 13-leg series that culminates in the national cross country championships on January 21 at the Kenya Prisons Training College in Ruiru.

The next cross country event is slated for October 29 In Kapsokwony; other cross country competitions organised between now and January 21 include the Country Cross County Championships as well as different trials by the various affiliates of Athletics Kenya, such as the disciplined forces and the university.

Kenya is also set to host the second edition of the World Cross Country Tour on Feb 4 – this time, known as the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Tour Gold – at Lobo village in Eldoret.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A fortnight later, the country will be hoping to rule the globe at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia.