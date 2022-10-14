Transitioning Obiri tips youngster Beatrice Chebet to take over her track mantle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – As she prepares to make her debut in the marathon, hence fully transitioning from track to road, 2019 World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri has tipped 22-year old Beatrice Chebet as the heir to her throne on track.

Chebet has had a brilliant season, winning the Commonwealth and Africa Games titles as well as silver at the World Championships.

And, looking at the array of talent she leaves behind on track, Chebet is one who has turned her eye.

“There are very many upcoming talents around and I believe we should do more to unearth them, especially those at the grassroot. One of those who I really believe will carry on with the mantle is Beatrice Chebet,” Obiri told Capital Sport.

She adds; “This year she has performed really well, and better than how I expected. I just want to encourage her to continue with the good work she has been doing.”

“We talk a lot with her and I always tell her that she is the one to take over the mantle from me. I believe that from next year, she will do great things and I want her to go back and win the world title that I had in Doha at next year’s World Championships.”

“I am confident in her that she will do well,” Obiri further said.

The 32-year old will be making her debut in the Marathon in New York on November 6, after more than a decade and a half of ruling the track from the 1500m to the 10,000m, where she had her final race with a silver at the World Championships.