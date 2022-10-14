Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Beatrice Chebet celebrates after winning the Diamond Trophy. PHOTO/Diamond League

Athletics

Transitioning Obiri tips youngster Beatrice Chebet to take over her track mantle

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – As she prepares to make her debut in the marathon, hence fully transitioning from track to road, 2019 World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri has tipped 22-year old Beatrice Chebet as the heir to her throne on track.

Chebet has had a brilliant season, winning the Commonwealth and Africa Games titles as well as silver at the World Championships.

And, looking at the array of talent she leaves behind on track, Chebet is one who has turned her eye.

“There are very many upcoming talents around and I believe we should do more to unearth them, especially those at the grassroot. One of those who I really believe will carry on with the mantle is Beatrice Chebet,” Obiri told Capital Sport.

She adds; “This year she has performed really well, and better than how I expected. I just want to encourage her to continue with the good work she has been doing.”

“We talk a lot with her and I always tell her that she is the one to take over the mantle from me. I believe that from next year, she will do great things and I want her to go back and win the world title that I had in Doha at next year’s World Championships.”

“I am confident in her that she will do well,” Obiri further said.

The 32-year old will be making her debut in the Marathon in New York on November 6, after more than a decade and a half of ruling the track from the 1500m to the 10,000m, where she had her final race with a silver at the World Championships.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved