Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manny Pacquiao says an exhibition fight with DK Yoo in Seoul on December 11 is his "comeback to the ring"

Boxing

Pacquiao says exhibition fight ‘my comeback to the ring’

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, Oct 14Manny Pacquiao called an exhibition fight in December against a South Korean YouTuber “my comeback to the ring,” saying he wants to show he “is still there in boxing.”

The 43-year-old boxing legend retired last year from the sport to make a failed crack at the presidency of his country and is now following in the footsteps of his old rival, Floyd Mayweather, in staging an exhibition bout.

The Philippine great will fight DK Yoo in Seoul on December 11 (December 10 in the United States) with money raised going to Ukraine and the homeless in his homeland.

But, after appearing in the form of a hologram in Los Angeles on Thursday to promote the exhibition, Pacquiao hinted that he may not have totally retired just yet.

“I’ll try to prove that Manny Pacquiao is still there in boxing,” he said, also refusing to rule out a rematch with Mayweather.

“This is my comeback to the ring, this is my passion, so I have to work hard even though it’s an exhibition match.

“I’ll try to finish the fight early so we can go home early,” he added, hinting that he intends to knock out the South Korean.

Pacquiao, a multiple world champion who retired with a 62-8-2 record, admitted: “I felt lonely when I retired from boxing.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved