‘Friendlies festival’ for Premier League, Super League clubs as Transition Committee term ends

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – The Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee’s term ends officially Saturday, with the state of football in the country still remaining uncertain close to a year since outgoing Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded the Federation.

The start of both the Premier League and National Super League has been postponed indefinitely after the top tier clubs unanimously agreed not to take part in a league organized by the Committee as it is not recognized by FIFA.

Chances of the Committee’s term being extended are low as the government is in transition, and the next steps in football management in the country will need to wait until new CS Ababu Namwamba is vetted, approved by Parliament and sworn in.

The Committee has been charge since May when it was morphed from the original Caretaker Committee that had been given a six-month mandate to turn things round at the Federation. Sports CS Amina Mohamed and PS Joe Okudo receives a report on Kenyan football from FKF Caretaker Committee chair Aaron Ringera. Sports CS Amina Mohammed. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

However, even as they prepared a document of a proposed new constitution for the Federation, the same has not been enacted as it requires a General Assembly, which can only be called by the Secretary General.

With the confusion coming off who is the legitimate boss of Kenyan football, clubs have continued suffering in anxious wait, with most now getting into the fourth month of pre-season.

According to standard coaching procedures, a team is expected to get into pre-season for a maximum six weeks before their first match day, which translates to a month and a half.

Teams have now resorted to non-competitive friendly matches, apart from the eight-team Elite Pre-Season Tournament which ended two weeks ago.

As things stand, all eyes are on new Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and the decisions he will take once he assumes office.

He is scheduled to appear before the Committee on Appointments on Saturday, October 22 for vetting, after which the report will be sent to Parliament.

According to the Constitution, Parliament should be done with debate on the Committee’s report by latest November 3, after which the new CSs will be sworn in. Ababu Namwamba nominated the new Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts by President William Ruto. Photo/COURTESY

In essence, if Namwamba takes the Federation in back to office, the league might start in December in the earliest.

In a tweet just after his appointment, the former Budalang’i MP who served in the same capacity in 2012 said that one of his priorities is to ensure Kenya’s suspension by FIFA is lifted.

FIFA, in a letter to the Government early this year, clearly stated that the non-negotiable condition to lift the ban is when and if the duly elected FKF office is back in charge of the secretariat.