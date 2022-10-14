Boston Marathon champ among two more Kenyan athletes suspended over doping

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – The doping menace is once again sweeping through the Kenyan athletics scene, with two more marathoners being handed provisional suspensions by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) due to alleged Anti-Doping Rule Violations.

The AIU has on Friday afternoon announced the provisional suspension of 2021 Boston Marathon champion Diana Kipyokei and 2021 Paris Half Marathon winner Diana Lempus over various breaches of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.

This comes the same week after two more Kenyans were handed three-year bans by the AIU following admission of doping.

Mountain running specialist Mark Kangogo and marathoner Philemon Kacheran were both handed bans over the positive identification of prohibited substances in their samples.

According to the AIU, these alleged anti-doping rule violations stem from probes into the information provided by the athletes to explain Adverse Analytical Findings for metabolites of triamcinolone acetonide in samples they provided during in-competition tests last year.

Athletes questioned by AAF

Both athletes were questioned about their AAF, and their respective explanations (including supporting documentation) were subjected to detailed investigation by the AIU, with vital assistance from the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK).

Kipyokei faces two counts; Presence of a prohibited substance, namely a metabolite of triamcinolone acetonide and a more serious offence of tampering or attempted tampering with any part of Doping Control.

This includes obstructing or delaying the AIU’s investigation through the provision of false information or documentation.

Her sample was collected on 11 October 2021, following her victory in the Boston Marathon.

Lempus, whose samples were taken after she won in Paris also bears the same charges as Kipyokei.

Prohibited substance

Triamcinolone acetonide is a Prohibited Substance under the WADA Prohibited List. It is a substance prohibited in-competition when administered via certain routes.

Glucocorticoids are commonly used as therapeutic substances in sports, but are prohibited in-competition because, when administered via prohibited routes, there is clear evidence of systemic effects which could potentially enhance performance and be harmful to health.

The use of glucocorticoids by an athlete during the in-competition period requires a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) or proof that administration is not via a prohibited route.

According to the AIU, 10 Kenyan athletes have tested positive for that prohibited substance between 2021 and 2022.

It is the same substance that led to the suspension of Kangogo.

In addition to the Kipyokei, Lempus and Kangogo cases, the AIU currently has four open investigations into AAFs for triamcinolone acetonide for Kenyan athletes; with two matters pending with ADAK.