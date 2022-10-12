Kipyegon only Kenyan in running for World Female Athlete of the year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 – Double 1500m world champion Faith Kipyegon has been named in the first shortlist of 10 in the running for the 2022 Female World Athlete of the Year Award.

Kipyegon will battle for the title alongside sprint queen Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce, compatriot Shericka Jackson and Nigerian hurdler Tobi Amusan.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms.

Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube this week; a ‘like’ on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on October 31. At the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics. Female Athlete of the Year nominee 🇰🇪



Female Athlete of the Year nominee 🇰🇪

Here is the initial list of 10 nominees:

Tobi Amusan, NGR

– World 100m hurdles champion

– Diamond League, Commonwealth and African 100m hurdles champion

– Set a world 100m hurdles record of 12.12

Chase Ealey, USA

– World shot put champion and world indoor shot put silver medallist

– Diamond League shot put champion

– Threw a world-leading 20.51m

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, JAM

– World 100m champion, claiming a fifth gold medal in the event

– Diamond League 100m champion

– Ran a world-leading 10.62 among her record seven sub-10.70 100m races of the season

Kimberly Garcia, PER

– World 20km race walk champion to win Peru’s first ever World Athletics Championships medal

– World 35km race walk champion in a South American record to complete a race walk double

– World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships 20km bronze medallist

Shericka Jackson, JAM

– World 200m champion

– Diamond League 200m champion

– Ran a world-leading 21.45 to move to second on the world all-time list

Faith Kipyegon, KEN

– World 1500m champion

– Diamond League 1500m champion

– Ran a world-leading Kenyan record of 3:50.37, just three tenths of a second off the world record

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, UKR

– World indoor high jump champion and world high jump silver medallist

– European high jump champion

– Jumped a world-leading 2.05m, equalling the outdoor national best

Sydney McLaughlin, USA

– World 400m hurdles and 4x400m champion

– Broke the world 400m hurdles record with 51.41 at the US Championships

– Further improved the world record to 50.68 to win the world title

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, BAH

– World 400m champion

– World indoor 400m champion

– NACAC 400m champion

Yulimar Rojas, VEN

– World indoor and outdoor triple jump champion

– Diamond League triple jump champion

– Improved her world record to 15.74m in Belgrade