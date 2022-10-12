Hummels rues ‘sexy not simple’ Dortmund attitude after Sevilla draw

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DORTMUND, Germany, Oct 12 – Captain Mats Hummels lamented Borussia Dortmund’s desire to play “sexy” football, as his team were held 1-1 at home by Sevilla on Tuesday night and missed a chance of early qualification for the knockout rounds of the Champions League,

“Some (players) just have to get it in their heads that football does not have to be sexy,” Hummels told Amazon Prime after fulltime, referring to his teammates.

“We left the game completely open. Completely unnecessary against an insecure team,” said Hummels. Dortmund won 4-1 in Seville just six days ago.

“Football is actually a very simple game but we always make it complicated.”

Sevilla were the fresher and more energetic team in the early stages, a stark contrast to last week in Julen Lopetegui’s last match as manager.

Dortmund, on the other hand, lacked the intensity which brought them back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against Bayern Munich on Saturday with a 95th minute goal.

Sevilla’s Ivan Rakitic, who spent four years at Dortmund’s arch rivals Schalke, had two clear chances early, but it was former Bayern defender Tanguy Nianzou who opened the scoring for the visitors.

Nianzou jumped highest to guide Rakitic’s curving free kick past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, scoring his first goal since joining from Munich in the summer.

The goal gradually woke the home side out of their post-Bayern slumber.

Jude Bellingham equalised, jumping to karate kick in a cross from Belgian winger Thomas Meunier in the 34th minute.

The goal was the 19-year-old’s fourth in four European games this season.

Bellingham could have had a second just six minutes later, but he cannoned a long-range strike just over the crossbar.

Erik Lamela had a gift-wrapped chance to put his side back in front after 67 minutes when one-on-one with Kobel, but the Swiss goalkeeper spread his limbs wide to deny the former Tottenham midfielder.

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono was yellow carded in the dying stages for time wasting as his side looked to take the steam out of their opponents and hold on for a draw.

– ‘A step forward’ –

The draw meant Manchester City qualifies for the last-16, despite being held to a goalless draw away against Copenhagen earlier on Tuesday.

While Dortmund remain favourites to qualify alongside City, Sevilla still have a chance if results go their way.

Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli, who took over on Thursday, said his side were the better of the two on Tuesday and could still qualify for the knockouts.

“We could have won the match at the end, (there were) two situations with corners – we are up to the task,” the Argentine told Movistar+.

“Basically, we did not suffer much in today’s game against a great team. I think it is a step forward.”

Sevilla midfielder Suso said Sampaoli was already making an impact.

“Little by little we are putting forward the ideas that the coach wants,” he told Movistar+.

“I think we are doing well”.