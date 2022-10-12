Chepng’etich enticed by prospect of third title in Chicago next year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 – After clinching her second successive title at the Chicago Marathon, two-time champion Ruth Chepng’etich admits the idea of running in the Windy City at next year’s edition is irresistible.

Chepng’etich turned in a ‘ruthless’ performance on Sunday, clocking a personal best of 2:14:18 and missing out on the women’s world record by a mere 14 seconds.

“Next year? I am happy to come back here and do wonders. I can’t miss it and God willing, I will be running in Chicago again,” she said.

The world half marathon record holder seems to have struck a chord with the city considering it was here she notched her first-ever World Marathon Major win, clocking 2:22:31 on her way to victory.

The 2019 World marathon champion recovered from her setback at July’s World Championships in Oregon, where she relinquished her world title without a fight as she had to pull out of the race due to injury complications.

When quizzed on her intentions to break the 2:14:04 world record, currently held by compatriot Brigid Kosgei, Chepng’etich said it is only a matter of time before she attains this target.

“I am happy to have won today and defend my title. It was a good race…I only missed out on the world record by a few seconds. I am confident that next time I will not miss it,” she said.

Meanwhile, the men’s winner, Benson Kipruto, was more than happy to continue a family’s tradition by following in the footsteps of his brother Dickson Chumba who won the Chicago Marathon in 2015.

Benson Kipruto wins the men’s title at the 44th Chicago Marathon

“I am very happy that my family has a very special connection with this competition. I wish him well as he prepares for his own races and want him to know that I have picked up from where he left (as far as the Chicago Marathon is concerned),” he said.

Kipruto, who finished third at April’s Boston Marathon, timed a personal best of 2:04:24 to defeat defending champion Seifu Tura of Ethiopia and emerge victorious.

Like Chepng’etich, the 2018 Tokyo Marathon champion hopes to return next year to defend his title.

“It is a wonderful city and the course is flat so I like it very much. Most of the people are athletics fans so they come out to cheer us on and this motivates very much,” he said.