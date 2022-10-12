Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harry Kane is focused on a huge few months ahead for Tottenham and England

Football

Bayern a ‘top club’, but Kane focused on Spurs

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 12Tottenham striker Harry Kane said his head has not been turned by speculation linking him with a move to Bayern Munich as the England captain prepares for a huge few months for club and country.

Kane failed to engineer a move to Manchester City last year and has just over 18 months left on his contract at Tottenham.

Bayern are rumoured to be preparing a bid for the 29-year-old to succeed Robert Lewandowski as the German champions’ centre-forward.

“I’m focusing on Tottenham Hotspur and trying to do our best,” said Kane as he faced the media ahead of Spurs’ Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

“For sure Bayern are a top, top club but all my concentration is on Tottenham.”

Kane faces a brutal schedule before the end of the year with Tottenham having 10 more games before the break for the World Cup in November.

England boss Gareth Southgate admitted at the weekend he expects to lose more players to injury ahead of the tournament in Qatar due to the demands put on his squad.

But Kane said he cannot hold anything back as he tries to fire Tottenham into the Premier League title race and reach the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I feel like whenever you think about injuries, whenever you think about getting injured, it almost has the wrong effect,” he added.

“I go into every game trying to give 120 per cent for the team and that’s just the way football is. Sometimes you can be unfortunate and pick up injuries.

“From my point of view, I do a lot of stuff, not just at the club but away from the club, to make sure I recover well and put myself in the best physical condition I can to not get injured. But, of course, we know in football, anything can happen.”

Kane has scored eight goals in nine Premier League games this season, but his start to the campaign has been overshadowed by Erling Haaland’s blistering beginning to his Manchester City career.

The Norwegian’s arrival at the Etihad killed off any talk of Kane moving to City and Haaland already has 20 goals for the English champions.

“He has had a fantastic start to the season and full credit to him but it is nothing I can control,” said Kane on his chances of catching Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot.

“I am concentrating on what I can do and helping the team in any way that is possible.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved