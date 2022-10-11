Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Liverpool's Colombian forward Luis Diaz

Football

Liverpool’s Colombia star Diaz set to miss World Cup

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 11Liverpool’s Colombia forward Luis Diaz is set to miss the World Cup after being ruled out until December with a knee injury, according to reports on Monday.

Diaz suffered the injury during the first half of Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 25-year-old left the Emirates Stadium on crutches with his knee in a brace.

Scans have revealed Diaz does not require surgery, but it has been reported the injury will keep him out until after the World Cup, which starts in Qatar on November 20.

Diaz will miss at least 10 matches for Jurgen Klopp’s struggling side, who are 14 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

It is another blow for Liverpool after Diaz emerged as an influential figure since joining from Porto in January.

He will hope to return to action by the time the Premier League resumes in December after the World Cup.

The Reds already have a host of injury problems, with Trent Alexander-Arnold waiting for the results of tests on an ankle injury suffered against Arsenal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved