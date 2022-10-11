Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Eliud Kipchoge with the Isuzu General Manager Rita Kavashe and Isuzu East Africa chairman. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Athletics

Isuzu unveil 1:59 Limited Edition D-Max Model to celebrate Kipchoge’s sub two-hour marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – On the third anniversary of his historic Ineos 1:59 challenge, vehicle manufacturer Isuzu have unveiled a limited edition Isuzu D-Max model, christened the ‘1:59 Special’ to celebrate Eliud Kipchoge’s historic sub-two hour marathon achievement two years ago on the streets of Vienna.

Kipchoge became the first man to ever complete a marathon under two hours in a specialised race organized by British multinational chemicals company Ineos. He clocked 1:59:40 to achieve the target.

“This partnership will cement a five year old partnership and open new exciting, meaningful ways to engage our customers. This is to honour Eliud in a great way for what he achieved with the Ineos 1:59 run,” said Rita Kavashe, the Isuzu East Africa General Manager.

She added; “Part of the proceeds will go towards the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation, which plays a role in promoting and nurturing young talent especially in Kaptagat, where Kipchoge trains.

“Isuzu is my third leg. They are part of my systems that have helped me walk this journey. Isuzu as a sponsor is one of my teammates to help me towards success. The other corporate world should follow what Isuzu is doing to promote sports. Sport is life,” Kipchoge said.

“They have been with me and I want to thank them for their support and you can see what has happened for the last five years,” he added.

Kavashe has meanwhile said that since they started their partnership with Kipchoge five years ago, the profile of their company has been on the rise.

The vehicle will be on sale from next year, with Kipchoge given the honor to own the first of it.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved