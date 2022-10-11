Isuzu unveil 1:59 Limited Edition D-Max Model to celebrate Kipchoge’s sub two-hour marathon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – On the third anniversary of his historic Ineos 1:59 challenge, vehicle manufacturer Isuzu have unveiled a limited edition Isuzu D-Max model, christened the ‘1:59 Special’ to celebrate Eliud Kipchoge’s historic sub-two hour marathon achievement two years ago on the streets of Vienna.

Kipchoge became the first man to ever complete a marathon under two hours in a specialised race organized by British multinational chemicals company Ineos. He clocked 1:59:40 to achieve the target.

“This partnership will cement a five year old partnership and open new exciting, meaningful ways to engage our customers. This is to honour Eliud in a great way for what he achieved with the Ineos 1:59 run,” said Rita Kavashe, the Isuzu East Africa General Manager.

She added; “Part of the proceeds will go towards the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation, which plays a role in promoting and nurturing young talent especially in Kaptagat, where Kipchoge trains.

“Isuzu is my third leg. They are part of my systems that have helped me walk this journey. Isuzu as a sponsor is one of my teammates to help me towards success. The other corporate world should follow what Isuzu is doing to promote sports. Sport is life,” Kipchoge said.

“They have been with me and I want to thank them for their support and you can see what has happened for the last five years,” he added.

Kavashe has meanwhile said that since they started their partnership with Kipchoge five years ago, the profile of their company has been on the rise.

The vehicle will be on sale from next year, with Kipchoge given the honor to own the first of it.