Zambia’s Enock Mwepu forced to retire from football at 24

BRIGHTON, United Kingdom, Oct 10 – Brighton & Hove Albion’s Zambian midfielder Enock mwepu has been forced to end his football career at just 24 years after the diagnosis of a hereditary heart condition, the club announced on Monday.

A statement from Brighton read:

“The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event, if he were to continue playing competitive football.”

Club chairman Tony Bloom said, “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful he has come through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age.

“As a club we will give him all the love, help and support we possibly can to make a full recovery, and then as he decides on the next steps in his life.”

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi added, “I am so sorry for Enock. Before I arrived I looked at all the squad, and he was a player I was so excited and looking forward to working with. We will do everything we can to help him.”