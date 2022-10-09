Saka strikes brace as Arsenal hit Liverpool to move back top of EPL

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 9 – Bukayo Saka scored twice, including a winner from the penalty spot as Arsenal went back to the top of the English Premier League standings, a point above Manchester City.

Liverpool twice came from behind with Darwin Nunez and Firmino either side of Gabriel Martinelli and Saka’s goals, but the latter struck in the second half with a penalty as Arsenal clinched their eighth win in nine Premier League matches.

Liverpool’s struggles continued as they now drop to 14 points behind top of the table.