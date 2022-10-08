Dortmund snatch Bayern draw with with last-gasp Modeste equaliser

SHARES Share Tweet

Dortmund (Germany) (AFP), Oct 8 – Anthony Modeste scored four minutes into added time as Dortmund fought back to snatch a 2-2 home draw with Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Modeste, who has been heavily criticised for a lack of output since moving from Cologne earlier in the season, came off the bench in the 70th minute and set up a 74th minute goal for teenage forward Youssoufa Moukoko.

Modeste then headed in the equaliser at the last possible moment from a superb cross from defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

Bringing his children onto the field immediately after the game, Modeste told Sky he had “copped plenty of criticism” since making the move to Dortmund.

“I complained during the week that I wasn’t getting enough crosses – that’s why I was a little surprised (when Schlotterbeck’s cross came towards me).”

There was no shortage of spite in the early stages of a fixture which has been increasingly fiery in recent years, with three yellow cards in the first 14 minutes including one to Jude Bellingham for a foul on close friend and former England age-group team-mate Jamal Musiala.

Bayern were reduced to ten men in the 90th minute when Kingsley Coman picked up a second yellow for a challenge on Karim Adeyemi.

In the 33rd minute, Musiala cut the ball back to Leon Goretzka at the penalty arc and the midfielder – who spent six years at Dortmund’s arch rivals Schalke – drilled in the first goal.

After 53 minutes, a falling Musiala set up Bayern’s second, skidding a pass to former Man City forward Leroy Sane who scored his fourth goal of the season.

The home side saw a ray of hope in the 74th minute when Moukoko, 17, became the youngest goalscorer in ‘Der Klassiker’ history.

Modeste scuffed a golden chance to equalise in the 83rd minute, but he spared his blushes ten minutes later, securing Dortmund their first draw of the season.

After the match, Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann complained that Bellingham had not seen a second yellow card when he connected with Alphonso Davies’ face in the first half.

“There is a suspicion of concussion. That’s not surprising, given there was a kick to the face,” Nagelsmann told Sky.

Saying the draw was “a fair result”, Nagelsmann turned the focus on his own side, saying “we could have closed it down, but we didn’t.”

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic lauded his team’s “deserved” draw, saying “we threw everything forward” and “needed every single person” to decide the match.

Bellingham finished the game as captain for the third successive week, after Mats Hummels was subbed off at halftime.

– Leverkusen win on Alonso debut –

Earlier on Saturday, Jeremie Frimpong scored twice to help Bayer Leverkusen to a conclusive 4-0 win over Schalke in Xabi Alonso’s first game in charge.

Leverkusen took the lead after 38 minutes through a long-range shot from French forward Moussa Diaby.

Dutch winger Frimpong doubled the lead just two minutes later, converting from close range after superb lead-up work from English forward Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Frimpong added another after the restart. Paulinho scored in the 90th minute to start the Alonso era in the best possible fashion for Leverkusen.

After the match, Alonso credited his team’s “complete performance” despite having little time to work with them after taking over on Wednesday.

“We are satisfied. We didn’t have much time, but the players noticed how we wanted to play,” Alonso told the post-match press conference.

Elsewhere, Bochum won their first game of the season, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 at home.

Frankfurt showed little of the vigour and venom which carried them to a deserved Champions League draw against Tottenham midweek, conceding three second-half goals against the Bundesliga’s rock-bottom side.

Like Frankfurt, RB Leipzig seemed off the pace after an impressive midweek Champions League performance and needed a late Christopher Nkunku equaliser to snare a point away at Mainz.

In Saturday afternoon’s other game, Augsburg missed a chance to set a club record four wins in a row, drawing 1-1 against Niko Kovac’s Wolfsburg.