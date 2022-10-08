Connect with us

Wanyamas in Pajamas win 11th Edition of #KOT5Aside Tournament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Wanyamas in Pyjamas have been crowned champions of the 11th edition of the #KOT5Aside tournament after edging out Odi Wazee 4-0 in a pulsating final played at the Ligi Ndogo Artificial Turf on Saturday.

Wanyamas dislodged holders Nduthi FC who couldn’t make it to the final and walked home with not only a glittering trophy and bragging rights, but also a cash reward of Sh100,000 courtesy of sponsors Odibets.

£KOT5Aside is a tournament that brings together Kenyans on Twitter for a five-a-side game of football.

Through their Odimtaani initiative, Odibets has been sponsoring talent at the grassroots level. Odibets under their Odimtaani kitting programme has kitted more than 10,000 teams with football jerseys in the country in a bid to nurture untapped talent in the field of soccer.

