Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly will leave Alpha Tauri to join Alpine next season

Motorsport

Gasly to replace Alonso at Alpine, De Vries to join Alpha Tauri

Published

SUZUKA, Japan, Oct 8French driver Pierre Gasly will leave Alpha Tauri to replace two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso at Alpine next season, the team announced Saturday.

Dutchman Nyck de Vries, who made his Formula One debut standing in for Williams’ Alex Albon at last month’s Italian Grand Prix, will replace Gasly at Alpha Tauri.

Gasly, who has been with the Red Bull stable since making his Formula One debut with Toro Rosso in 2017, will line up with countryman Esteban Ocon at Alpine.

Gasly, 26, said it was “emotionally very special” to join the French team, who are locked in a close contest for fourth place with McLaren in this season’s constructors’ championship.

“What motivated me was the development of Alpine over the past three years, their performance constantly improving,” said Gasly, whose only Formula One win came at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix.

“They won their first race last year and this season they have been fighting to be the fourth force. They have a complete package and similar ambitions to mine.”

Ocon won last season’s Hungarian Grand Prix to give Alpine their first race victory.

Alonso, 41, will leave the team to join Aston Martin on a multi-year contract, taking the seat vacated by the imminent retirement of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gasly said he was “happy and impatient” to get started with Alpine.

“As a driver, the most important thing is to be in a car that allows you to show your talent to the fullest,” he said.

Read also...  Kiprop in Paris charge

“I think with Alpine, I will have the best chance of being able to perform.”

Gasly will be replaced at Alpha Tauri by de Vries, who claimed 13th place at the Italian Grand Prix standing in for Albon, who came down with appendicitis.

The 27-year-old has won world titles in Formula Two and Formula E and said he was “extremely excited” to join Alpha Tauri.

“I’ve had a lot of chances to experience the 2022 car this year and I think that has put me in a great position for the upcoming season,” said de Vries.

“I hope this has helped to prepare me for what is to come.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved