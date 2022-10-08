Ruth Chepng’etich keen to defend Chicago Marathon title on Sunday

SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Ruth Chepng’etich, the 2019 World Champion, will be looking to defend her Chicago Marathon title when she lines up in a competitive field in the race on Sunday evening.

Chepng’etich is the fastest on the field, but competition will not be short with Ruti Aga leading the Ethiopian charge that will also have Haven Hailu and Weganesh Mekasha.

The Kenyan defending champion will be joined in the race by compatriots Celestine Chepchirchir who is the Seoul Marathon champion and Milan champion Vivian Kiplangat, with Burundian-turned American Diane Nukuri also lining up in the race.

Kiplangat finished fifth in the race last year, timing 2:29:14, sligjtly above seven minutes behind the winner, who stood off competition from three Americans who finished from second to fourth.

Meanwhile, Chepng’etich will be the highlight of the race, and she comes in with a huge pedigree having won six of the eight marathons she has completed to date, and has finished on the podium in the other two.

The Kenyan’s most recent victory came in Nagoya earlier this year when she smashed the course record with 2:17:18, just 10 seconds she of the PB she set in Dubai in 2019.

She has set PBs at a range of distances this year, on the road and track, so she could be in form to improve on her marathon best this weekend, provided she doesn’t go out too hard like she did in Chicago last year. Benson Kipruto crossing the finish line to win the men’s Boston Marathon. PHOTO/World Athletics

Meanwhile, in the men’s race, the Kenyan quartet of Boston Marathon champion Benson Kipruto, Bernard Koech, Paris winner Elisha Rotich and Eric Kiptanui will be looking to wrestle back the title from Ethiopian hands.

Defending champion Seifu Tura is on the line up as well and aims to become the first back-to-back winner of the men’s race for more than a decade.

Tura, whose PB of 2:04:29 was set in Milan last year, started 2022 with a half marathon PB of 58:36 in Ras Al Khaimah. He followed that with a runner-up finish in Paris (2:05:10) and then went on to place sixth at the World Championships in Oregon.

Compatriot Herpasa Negasa has the fastest PB of the field, having clocked 2:03:40 in Dubai in 2019. He came close to that when finishing second in Seoul earlier this year in 2:04:49, but he is yet to win a marathon so he will be highly motivated this weekend.

Elite Fields

Women

Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) 2:17:08

Ruti Aga (ETH) 2:18:34

Celestine Chepchirchir (KEN) 2:20:10

Vivian Kiplagat (KEN) 2:20:18

Haven Hailu Desse (ETH) 2:20:19

Waganesh Mekasha (ETH) 2:22:45

Emily Sisson (USA) 2:23:08

Delvine Meringor (ROU) 2:24:32

Laura Thweatt (USA) 2:25:38

Sara Vaughn (USA) 2:26:53

Susanna Sullivan (USA) 2:26:56

Diane Nukuri (USA) 2:27:50

Men

Herpasa Negasa (ETH) 2:03:40

Bernard Koech (KEN) 2:04:09

Elisha Rotich (KEN) 2:04:21

Dawit Wolde (ETH) 2:04:27

Seifu Tura (ETH) 2:04:29

Stephen Kissa (UGA) 2:04:48

Abayneh Degu (ETH) 2:04:53

Benson Kipruto (KEN) 2:05:13

Shifera Tamru (ETH) 2:05:18

Eric Kiptanui (KEN) 2:05:47

Kyohei Hosoya (JPN) 2:06:35

Hamza Sahli (MAR) 2:07:15

Amanuel Mesel (ERI) 2:08:17

Hiroto Fujimagari (JPN) 2:08:20

Guojian Dong (CHN) 2:08:26

Kiyoshi Koga (JPN) 2:08:30

Riki Nakanishi (JPN) 2:08:51

Jemal Yimer (ETH) 2:08:58

-Additional information Courtesy World Athletics