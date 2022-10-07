Connect with us

Bayern Munich's German head coach Julian Nagelsmann

Football

Nagelsmann looking for ‘control’ against unpredictable Dortmund

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Oct 7Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann said on Friday his team needs to show “a more controlled game” to beat opponents Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Munich travel to Dortmund having won the last nine clashes between the two clubs, but Nagelsmann said Dortmund under manager Edin Terzic have shed the unpredictability of recent years.

“There’s a lot of reporting about Dortmund showing ‘fluctuating performances’ within recent games. I don’t think it’s that dramatic,” Nagelsmann said.

“I think they’re having a good season and will be a top opponent tomorrow.”

Bayern and Dortmund go into the clash level on 15 points in third and fourth respectively. It is the first time in 13 years that one of the teams is not in top spot when they met the other.

In addition to Munich’s recent dominance in the fixture, ‘Der Klassiker’ has also been a rich source of goals.

Only once in the past 12 matches between the sides has fewer than four goals been scored, which is perhaps a testament to the quality of the sides’ strikers in recent years – Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland – both of which have now departed.

While Bayern Munich have a league-high 23 goals, Dortmund’s total of 11 goals is among the lowest in the league, showing they are struggling more than their Bavarian rivals with the departure of their top goalscorer.

Nagelsmann however said the hole left by the big Norwegian makes Dortmund less predictable.

“I’m not sure yet who will play up front,” Nagelsmann said.

Read also...  Chepkoech goes

“They create a lot of ‘give and go’ situations with a lot of good footballers who sprint behind the lines and receive good passes.

“They are a very good team… especially when they defend deeply – it always creates a strong danger when they counter.”

Bayern’s Leon Goretzka, who formerly played for Dortmund’s arch rivals Schalke, said the result meant nationwide bragging rights in German football for the winner.

“This is the game that Germany looks forward too all year” Goretzka, who played 116 games for Schalke, said on Friday.

“Now, we (Bayern) are the chasers for once. But like with this derby in the past, the standings don’t really matter.

“It’s about prestige and it’s about supremacy in German football.”

Nagelsmann agreed, saying “when it comes to the table, it’s an important game – but as a symbol, it’s also an important game.”

Two fixtures of recent clashes – Bayern’s Thomas Mueller and Dortmund captain Marco Reus – have been ruled out of the clash, with illness and injury respectively.

Bayern will however be boosted by the return of French winger Kingsley Coman, while Dortmund welcomes back Mats Hummels, Gregor Kobel, Marius Wolf and Gio Reyna.

