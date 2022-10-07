Connect with us

Manchester City's fans invaded the pitch after beating Aston Villa to win the 2021/22 Premier League

English Premiership

Man City fined Sh35mn for final day pitch invasion

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct 7Manchester City have been fined £260,000 (Sh35mn) and given a warning over the pitch invasion which followed their Premier League title win in May.

Fans flooded onto the pitch after City dramatically fought back from 2-0 down against Aston Villa to win 3-2 and pip Liverpool to the title by a point.

Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was assaulted during the disorder, while the crossbar at one end collapsed under the weight of supporters.

City admitted a Football Association charge that they “failed to ensure spectators… conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and violent behaviour while encroaching onto the pitch after the final whistle”.

The final weeks of the 2021/22 season were marred by a series of pitch invasions at Premier League and English Football League grounds.

Last month Everton were fined £300,000 as fans came onto the pitch at the end of their match against Crystal Palace when the Toffees secured their Premier League status.

Sheffield United forward Billy Sharp was headbutted by a pitch-invading supporter during his side’s playoff semi-final defeat at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

Data released by the British Home Office last month showed there were 441 pitch encroachments at matches in England and Wales last season, an increase of 127 per cent compared to 2018-19, the last complete season unaffected by Covid-19 restrictions.

English Premiership
