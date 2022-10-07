Kibiwott Kandie charged up for possible World Record assault  at Valencia Half Marathon

SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Kibiwott Kandie will return to the venue of his World Record race as organizers confirmed he will be one of the elite men for this year’s Valencia Half Marathon, set to be staged on October 23.

Kandie broke the Half Marathon World Record in the 2020 event when he clocked 57:32 in winning the title, but saw the mark lowered by a second last year by Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo in Lisbon.

And now, he will look to not only try lower the mark once more, but also fight back for the title which was won by Abel Kipchumba last year.

Also confirmed for the race is Daniel Mateiko who finished third last year as well as Sebastian Sawe in a field that has six athletes with sub-59 times.

Meanwhile, the women’s charge will be led by 10,000m World bronze medallist Margaret Chelimo who is a 65:26 runner as well as Vicoty Chepngeno who has a personal best of 65:03.

Race Manager Marc Roig, has admitted that there is a possibility of a world record in either the men or the women’s race.

“World records cannot be achieved every year, and Valencia’s level featuring the world’s second best record for males and the WR for females means we should demand a lot but not pressure ourselves with new world records,” he said.

Adding; “I am convinced that the quality of the elite that will run this half-marathon will be news around the world again thanks to its high standards.”