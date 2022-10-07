Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kibiwott Kandie celebrates after winning bronze at the Commonwealth Games. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Athletics

Kibiwott Kandie charged up for possible World Record assault  at Valencia Half Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Kibiwott Kandie will return to the venue of his World Record race as organizers confirmed he will be one of the elite men for this year’s Valencia Half Marathon, set to be staged on October 23.

Kandie broke the Half Marathon World Record in the 2020 event when he clocked 57:32 in winning the title, but saw the mark lowered by a second last year by Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo in Lisbon.

And now, he will look to not only try lower the mark once more, but also fight back for the title which was won by Abel Kipchumba last year.

Also confirmed for the race is Daniel Mateiko who finished third last year as well as Sebastian Sawe in a field that has six athletes with sub-59 times.

Meanwhile, the women’s charge will be led by 10,000m World bronze medallist Margaret Chelimo who is a 65:26 runner as well as Vicoty Chepngeno who has a personal best of 65:03.

Race Manager Marc Roig, has admitted that there is a possibility of a world record in either the men or the women’s race.

“World records cannot be achieved every year, and Valencia’s level featuring the world’s second best record for males and the WR for females means we should demand a lot but not pressure ourselves with new world records,” he said.

Adding; “I am convinced that the quality of the elite that will run this half-marathon will be news around the world again thanks to its high standards.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Read also...  Downward spiral

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved