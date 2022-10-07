Connect with us

Lionel Messi scored against Benfica in the Champions League in midweek but will miss PSG's visit to Reims

Football

‘Fatigued’ Messi to miss Reims trip

Published

PARIS, France, Oct 7Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to Reims with a calf problem, the club said on Friday.

The Argentine star was “fatigued” after PSG drew away to Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday in Lisbon, said coach Christophe Galtier.

The 35-year-old Messi scored PSG’s goal in a 1-1 draw and was replaced by Pablo Sarabia with nine minutes to go.

“Leo will be rested. He will resume running on Sunday and will train on Monday before the return match against Benfica,” said Galtier.

Galtier and PSG face nine games before breaking for the World Cup on November 13.

Messi’s Argentina kick off their campaign in Qatar against Saudi Arabia on November 22.

It will be Messi’s fifth World Cup and he said this week it will definitely be his last.

“It’s my last World Cup, surely. I feel good physically,” he told ESPN Argentina on Thursday.

“It was essential to get to where I am, with a good state of mind and a lot of hope.”

The PSG medical statement said Messi was suffering “discomfort in the calf”.

It added that Kylian Mbappe is recovering from a sore throat and “trained in the gym” but he is a doubt for the match in Reims.

PSG host Benfica on Tuesday and the following Sunday face bitter Ligue 1 rivals Marseille, who are just two points behind in the Ligue 1 table going into this weekend’s matches.

