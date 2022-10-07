‘Afande Boni’ – Muchiri enjoying life at new club Ulinzi Stars

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Ulinzi Stars’ new recruit Boniface Muchiri says he is enjoying life at the new club, after resuming his football career following a short stint away to attend to military training at the Recruit Training School (RTS) in Eldoret.

Muchiri joined the soldiers from Tusker FC, after winning two league titles and the Football Kenya Federation Cup, in search of a new challenge and a bid to secure his future with employment in the Kenya Defence Forces.

With a change in lifestyle and environment, Muchiri says he is enjoying his new home.

“The experience has been great so far and I am enjoying it. Of course it is a change in environment, change in life but you need to adjust fast and get into the system quick. I think it has been good so far. The standard here is discipline and that is a key point in life, which has to keep you moving,” Muchiri told Capital Sport. Boniface Muchiri all smiles after scoring a goal for Ulinzi Stars. PHOTO/timothy Olobulu

Muchiri has said that it was not easy adjusting to the new life, the tough regime in training and new ways of doing things, but notes that the help he received from teammates has made it easier for him to settle down.

“Adjusting was tough definitely and it has to bother you a little. But for your own good, you need to toughen up and I am thankful that I managed,”

“It was easy to blend in because I was welcomed very well by my new teammates. They are like brothers and like a family and I have felt at home since day one,” he adds. Boniface Muchiri is joined by teammates in celebrating a goal at the Elite Pre-Season tournament. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

He has disclosed that he felt he had achieved his goals and targets at Tusker and hence needed a challenge, having won two titles since moving from Sony Sugar.

“It is a dream of every player to play in the biggest clubs in the country say Tusker or Gor Mahia and win the title and for me, I felt I had achieved my targets. I won the league and the Cup and I also was the team’s top scorer for three seasons in a row. I felt I needed a new challenge,” Muchiri says.

“When the opportunity to join the Kenya Defence Forces arose, I took it with both hands because I felt I needed a new environment to achieve more and I am happy with the decision I made,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At the just concluded Elite Pre-Season Tournament, Muchiri was in good form for Ulinzi and showed just a glimpse of what is expected from him this season, scoring three goals in three matches. Boniface Muchiri is joined by teammates in celebrating a goal at the Elite Pre-Season tournament. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“I am slowly getting back to good shape step by step. With commitment, hard work and sacrifice I believe I will perform well,” notes the striker.