Football

Twenty-four teams to battle for top prize at #KOT5Aside 11th edition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – A total of 24 teams have been entered into the Main Draw of the 11th edition of the #KOT5Aside tournament, which will be played on Saturday at the Ngong Road Arena.

The matches will be played as straight knockouts with the 12 winners of the first round progressing to the round of 16 and will be joined by the best four losing sides.

Holders Nduthi FC who were crowned champions at the 10th edition will kick off their campaign with a tricky tie against Wazee wa Odibets, a team of veteran Kenyan internationals led by George Sunguti.

Sharp FC who lost in the final to Nduthi will meanwhile begin their campaign against Tre Hustle FC.

This year’s tournament is part sponsored by local betting firm Odibets with the winners set to take home Sh100,000, the losing finalists Sh40,000 while the third place team pockets Sh40,000.

Fixtures of the tournament

“When we started the tournament, I didn’t know we will ever get to this point, we have now done 10 tournaments and hosted three tournaments outside Nairobi. We are grateful for our sponsors Odibets for supporting this great tournament,”said tournament founder Alex Muanga, more commonly known as Sir Alexas.

Apart from the football of the day which will bring together Kenyans from across social platform Twitter, there will be several artistes lining up and the headline act will be Big Yasa.

