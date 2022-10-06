Connect with us

Nunez hoping one goal will change his luck at Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Oct 6Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is hoping one goal is all he needs to kickstart his Anfield career after a difficult first few months on Merseyside.

The vast majority of the Reds’ summer transfer funds went on signing the Uruguayan from Benfica for an initial fee of 75 million euros ($74 million).

However, Nunez has scored just one competitive goal, with his first few months in England disrupted by a red card on his home debut for a headbutt that resulted in a three-match ban.

“When the first one goes in, more will go in. I’ve been through that and it’s a little uncomfortable because, in the end, as forwards we live on goals,” he told TNT Sports Brasil.

Nunez’s slow start has been a factor in Liverpool’s early-season struggles — they sit 11 points off the pace in the Premier League after winning just two of their opening seven games.

However, they quelled talk of a crisis with a comfortable 2-0 win over Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday as Nunez made just his second start since being sent off against Crystal Palace.

“I know I made a big mistake and now I’m aware that it won’t happen again,” said the 23-year-old, speaking about the incident in which he lashed out at Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

“I have to calm my nerves during the games, talk less. We all make mistakes and I know it will serve as a learning experience.

“The important thing is to leave my mark on the team, someone who can always contribute by playing well and, if I don’t score, I have to be calm.

“The coach has always supported me. My team-mates also support me at all times and I will always try to help the team by scoring goals or, even without a goal, try to help the best I can.”

