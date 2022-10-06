Connect with us

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker

Football

England’s Kyle Walker in fitness race for the World Cup after after groin surgery

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 6England defender Kyle Walker faces a race to be fit for the World Cup after Manchester City revealed he had undergone groin surgery.

Walker suffered the injury in the first half of City’s 6-3 victory against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

No timescale has been put on his return but it is understood City believe he still has a chance of playing at the World Cup, which gets under way for England against Iran in Qatar on November 21.

“Kyle Walker has undergone surgery after suffering a groin injury to his left leg during the first half of our 6-3 win over Manchester United on Sunday,” a City statement said on Thursday.

“The surgery was successful and a more detailed prognosis will be provided in due course.”

Walker tweeted a picture of himself in his hospital bed alongside a message saying: “As players we have to appreciate injuries are part and parcel of the game we love.

“My operation on Tuesday was a success and now I can concentrate on my rehab and getting back to full fitness.”

Walker has 70 caps for England and was expected to be a key figure in Gareth Southgate’s squad at the World Cup.

The 32-year-old offers tactical versatility to Southgate, who has used him at right-back and as a centre-back in a three-man defence.

City manager Pep Guardiola said after his side’s 5-0 win against Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday that Walker would be out for a “while”.

“I know how important the World Cup is for the players but honestly I don’t know right now,” he added.

If Walker is ruled out of the World Cup, it could open up a place in Southgate’s squad for Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold was unused by Southgate in England’s recent Nations League matches against Italy and Germany, sparking a debate about the manager’s treatment of the Liverpool star and his perceived defensive weakness.

Southgate opted to leave Alexander-Arnold on the substitutes’ bench against Italy and omitted him from the matchday squad for the Germany game.

England must submit their 26-man World Cup squad by November 13, giving Walker just over a month to prove his fitness.

Advertisement

