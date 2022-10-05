Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Victor Wanyama celebrates after winning the Canadian Championship

Football

You are kidding right? – Reporter left in disbelief as Wanyama announces Montreal exit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – A Canadian reporter couldn’t believe his ears as former Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama announced thathe would be leaving MLS Side CF Montreal at the end of the season, when his contract expires.

“You are kidding right?” the reporter posed to Wanyama in an interview as he reiterated his exit from the club, and even added “You don’t wanna come back?” with Wanyama left in stitches.

“You guys always think I am kidding,” Wanyama said amidst giggles.

Even as he said that he will exit the club.

“At the end of the season, I think I will leave. I have had great time here. I have enjoyed being part of the team and it has been great,” Wanyama said.

He added; “It is like this. At the end of the season I will be free to leave. But as long as I am here now, my aim is to focus on the games and to make sure we finish well then from there will have a chance to say goodbye.”

When the reporter posed and asked whether Wanyama doesn’t want to come back, the former Stars skipper said;

“It is not about me. We will see. I haven’t spoken to the coach. I don’t want to speak a lot because I don’t know what’s going on. I am just focused on the game on the weekend, finish strong then after the play offs we will see.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wanyama joined Montreal in March 2020 after a troubled last year at Tottenham and has grown to be one of their most important players, rising in the ranks to be handed the skipper’s armband.

It is still not yet clear whether he will remain in the MLS or look elsewhere, when he leaves the Canadian side.

He has been an influential figure at the side this season and played a crucial role as he helped them to a second spot finish in the regular season of the Eastern Conference, to book a place in the play-off.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved