You are kidding right? – Reporter left in disbelief as Wanyama announces Montreal exit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – A Canadian reporter couldn’t believe his ears as former Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama announced thathe would be leaving MLS Side CF Montreal at the end of the season, when his contract expires.

“You are kidding right?” the reporter posed to Wanyama in an interview as he reiterated his exit from the club, and even added “You don’t wanna come back?” with Wanyama left in stitches.

“You guys always think I am kidding,” Wanyama said amidst giggles.

Even as he said that he will exit the club.

“At the end of the season, I think I will leave. I have had great time here. I have enjoyed being part of the team and it has been great,” Wanyama said.

He added; “It is like this. At the end of the season I will be free to leave. But as long as I am here now, my aim is to focus on the games and to make sure we finish well then from there will have a chance to say goodbye.”

When the reporter posed and asked whether Wanyama doesn’t want to come back, the former Stars skipper said;

“It is not about me. We will see. I haven’t spoken to the coach. I don’t want to speak a lot because I don’t know what’s going on. I am just focused on the game on the weekend, finish strong then after the play offs we will see.”

Wanyama joined Montreal in March 2020 after a troubled last year at Tottenham and has grown to be one of their most important players, rising in the ranks to be handed the skipper’s armband.

It is still not yet clear whether he will remain in the MLS or look elsewhere, when he leaves the Canadian side.

He has been an influential figure at the side this season and played a crucial role as he helped them to a second spot finish in the regular season of the Eastern Conference, to book a place in the play-off.