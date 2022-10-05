Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hakan Calhanoglu shot Inter to a precious win over Barcelona

Football

Xavi outraged at refereeing ‘injustice’ in Inter defeat

Published

MILAN, Italy, Oct 5Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he was outraged at what he saw as blatant refereeing injustices which condemned his team to a 1-0 Champions League defeat at Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Barca sit third in Group C, six points behind leaders Bayern Munich, following their second loss in the competition which came after two key handball decisions went against his team.

Their second-half leveller was ruled out following a pitch review by referee Slavko Vincic for Ansu Fati’s handball just before the ball dropped to Pedri to tuck home.

And Barca were denied a stoppage time penalty after VAR officials ruled that Denzel Dumfries did not commit a handball offence despite touching the ball in a very similar way to Fati.

“If you ask me I’m outraged… the word is outrage because it makes no sense, it’s an injustice,” Xavi told reporters.

“I think it’s an injustice, I just can’t hide it.”

Xavi insisted that referees should explain their decisions to journalists after matches as managers have to do after defeats.

“I think the referee should explain himself. He should come here and explain but he has just gone home,” he continued.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I think that they should speak. It would be important that they spoke to explain their decisions like we do. I think it’s fundamental.”

Simone Inzaghi said that he did not see the incidents which had so enraged Xavi, apart from the Fati handball, instead focussing on a win which puts Inter’s season back on track after an awful run of recent results.

“We were concentrated and we conceded very little,” said Inzaghi, whose job had been up for discussion in recent weeks as Inter sit ninth in Serie A.

“I gives us great confidence beating a team of this quality. We really needed it… I was feeling OK because on Saturday (a 2-1 loss to Roma), I saw good things from the team but with errors which in other matches wouldn’t have cost us.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved