Salute Ma! – CDF Kibochi hands London silver medalist Joyciline promo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – Just less than three days after winning silver at the 2022 London Marathon, Joyciline Jepkosgei has landed a mega promotion from her employer, the Kenya Defense Forces.

Jepkosgei was promoted from the rank of Corporal to Sergeant, and was bestowed with the new honor by the Chief of Defense Forces General Robert Kibochi.

She was bestowed with the honor at the Department of Defense (DOD) headquarters in Nairobi.

“We are very grateful for your continuous hard work and for representing Kenya and KDF well. We wish you the best as competing at such high levels requires a lot of hard work and determination. I am confident that you will continue doing better since you are still young,” said General Kibochi. Joyciline Jepkosgei all smiles with her new rank. PHOTO/KDF

Jepkosgei, who won the London title last year but relinquished it to Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw, having struggled to match up the pace in the final kilometres of the race due to inconsistent pacing.

“This is an honor to be promoted by my employers. I appreciate just how the Kenya Defence Forces takes care of its athletes more so with special regard to physiotherapy,” Jepkosgei stated as she received the promotion.

Investiture of the rank of Sergeant to Jepkosgei was witnessed by the Commander Kenya Army Lieutenant General Peter Njiru, Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Personnel and Logistics Major General Muthuri Kiugu, Colonel Physical Readiness and Sports Defence Headquarters Colonel Benjamin Kiprop and the Defence Forces Sergeant Major WOI Elijah Koranga, a former Harambee Stars international.