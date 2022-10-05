Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Joyciline Jepkosgei being bestowed her new rank. PHOTO/KDF

Athletics

Salute Ma! – CDF Kibochi hands London silver medalist Joyciline promo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – Just less than three days after winning silver at the 2022 London Marathon, Joyciline Jepkosgei has landed a mega promotion from her employer, the Kenya Defense Forces.

Jepkosgei was promoted from the rank of Corporal to Sergeant, and was bestowed with the new honor by the Chief of Defense Forces General Robert Kibochi.

She was bestowed with the honor at the Department of Defense (DOD) headquarters in Nairobi.

“We are very grateful for your continuous hard work and for representing Kenya and KDF well. We wish you the best as competing at such high levels requires a lot of hard work and determination. I am confident that you will continue doing better since you are still young,” said General Kibochi.

Joyciline Jepkosgei all smiles with her new rank. PHOTO/KDF

Jepkosgei, who won the London title last year but relinquished it to Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw, having struggled to match up the pace in the final kilometres of the race due to inconsistent pacing.

“This is an honor to be promoted by my employers. I appreciate just how the Kenya Defence Forces takes care of its athletes more so with special regard to physiotherapy,” Jepkosgei stated as she received the promotion.

Investiture of the rank of Sergeant to Jepkosgei was witnessed by the Commander Kenya Army Lieutenant General Peter Njiru, Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Personnel and Logistics Major General Muthuri Kiugu, Colonel Physical Readiness and Sports Defence Headquarters Colonel Benjamin Kiprop and the Defence Forces Sergeant Major WOI Elijah Koranga, a former Harambee Stars international.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved