Harambee Starlets players continue making major moves out

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – Harambee Starlets players have continued making major moves abroad with striker Violet Nanjala and defender Ruth Ingosi the latest to secure moves.

Nanjala has signed a deal with Moroccan top flight side AMFF Laayoune while Ingosi has signed with neighboring Tanzanian side Simba Queens.

Ingosi becomes the fourth Kenyan to join Simba, who will represent the CECAFA region in the CAF Champions League next month in Morocco. Midfielder Corazone Aquino and striker Topister SItuma had joined Simba before.

Aquino was instrumental as Simba earned the ticket to play in the Champions League and was also named player of the tourmanent.

Simba have also recently acquired the services of striker Jentrix Shikangwa who joined the Tanzanian side after a short stint with Turkish club Fatih Karagümrük S.K. She played in the Champions League last season with Vihiga Queens.

Ingosi joins Simba after leaving Cypriot side FC Lakatamia.

Simba are looking to strengthen their side to enable them battle for a good performance in Morocco.

Meanwhile, Nanjala moves to Morocco after impressing during trials facilitated by Soccer Expo Agency. She says she is elated after making the move from Trans Nzoia Falcons and is looking forward to giving her best.

“It has been a good time so far and I am really delighted to have made this move. I have enjoyed being here and I want to keep working hard to achieve more,” Nanjala said.