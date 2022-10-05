All eyes on Vipingo ahead of first Motorcross Championships in 15 years

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – All roads lead to Vipingo Ridge on Saturday and Sunday as approximately 70 riders battle for top honours at the eighth round of the National Motorcross Championships.

The competition returns to the Coast region after a 15-year hiatus and former national champion Torben Rune is optimistic this is the start of better days for the sport in Kenya.

“We built the track in 2021 and inaugurated it with a fun race that was a great success. We are looking forward to hosting the National Motocross Championships for the first time. It is our hope that new tracks like this across the country will help grow Motocross in Kenya and bring its excitement to an even bigger audience,” Rune, who is also a resident at Vipingo Ridge, said.

Action will be concentrated on a two-kilometre dirt track at the venue and is expected to feature different stunts by riders including twists and turns as well as jumps.

According to organisers, the two-day event – sanctioned by Motorcycle Sports Federation of Kenya (MSFK) – is expected to attract 500 spectators across the Coast region.

A rider goes airborne during the Fun Race in December last year. PHOTO/COURTESY.

Commenting on the addition of a new leg to the National Motorcross Championship series, chair of MSFK’s Motorcycle Commission Julie Wahome echoed Rune’s comments about the impact of the event on the development of the sport in the country.

“The Motorcycle Sports Federation of Kenya is delighted to welcome this new venue to the official racing circuit having held a candidate event at the same track in December 2021, and appreciates the partnership and support of Vipingo Ridge in their contribution towards the growth and development of motorcycling sport,” she said.

The round will feature riders in different categories from Peewee to Master Class.