Free Masons? Not us – Gor Mahia Secretary General says after chairman’s membership admission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – As whispers and murmurs continue in the interwebs over Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier’s admission that he is a member of the Free Masons Society, the club has come out to clear the air that their boss’ affiliation is on his individual capacity.

In an interview with NTV’s Duncan Khaemba that aired on Sunday evening, Rachier admitted that he has been a member of the secret society since the mid 90’s and the club has found itself firefighting claims that they too, as an extension, might be part.

In a statement released Monday evening, Secretary General Sam Ocholla said the club is not a part of the society, but left a loose end to the statement that said they are ‘mitigating the way forward’.

“As Gor Mahia Secretary General and on behalf of the Executive Committee, I watched with interest our chairman’s interview with Freemasons. The EC members, players, employees and Gor Mahia want to assure our fans that we are not part of Freemason society,” a statement from Ocholla read.

It added; “Our Chairman’s affiliation to that society is personal journey as attested in the media. The EC kindly requests all fans of the club to stay calm as we mitigate the way forward.”

Rachier’s admission has caused divided opinion among not only football fans but Kenyans at large with the name of the club being dragged into the mess.

In his Interview, Rachier who has been at the helm of Gor since 2009 diffused claims that the Society is ‘satanic’ and said they are a chartable organization whose membership is by invite only.

“We are not based on any particular religion. There are Christians in there, Muslims, Budhists and even atheists,” Rachier said in the interview with NTV.

“There are no satanic practices whatsoever,” he added.