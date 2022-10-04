Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier. PHOTO/timothy Olobulu

Football

Free Masons? Not us – Gor Mahia Secretary General says after chairman’s membership admission

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – As whispers and murmurs continue in the interwebs over Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier’s admission that he is a member of the Free Masons Society, the club has come out to clear the air that their boss’ affiliation is on his individual capacity.

In an interview with NTV’s Duncan Khaemba that aired on Sunday evening, Rachier admitted that he has been a member of the secret society since the mid 90’s and the club has found itself firefighting claims that they too, as an extension, might be part.

In a statement released Monday evening, Secretary General Sam Ocholla said the club is not a part of the society, but left a loose end to the statement that said they are ‘mitigating the way forward’.

“As Gor Mahia Secretary General and on behalf of the Executive Committee, I watched with interest our chairman’s interview with Freemasons. The EC members, players, employees and Gor Mahia want to assure our fans that we are not part of Freemason society,” a statement from Ocholla read.

It added; “Our Chairman’s affiliation to that society is personal journey as attested in the media. The EC kindly requests all fans of the club to stay calm as we mitigate the way forward.”

Rachier’s admission has caused divided opinion among not only football fans but Kenyans at large with the name of the club being dragged into the mess.

In his Interview, Rachier who has been at the helm of Gor since 2009 diffused claims that the Society is ‘satanic’ and said they are a chartable organization whose membership is by invite only.

“We are not based on any particular religion. There are Christians in there, Muslims, Budhists and even atheists,” Rachier said in the interview with NTV.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There are no satanic practices whatsoever,” he added.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved