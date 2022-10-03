Athletics, football officials want contractor pushed to complete Ruring’u Stadium

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Football and athletics officials in Nyeri County want the national government to compel the contractor at the Ruring’u Stadium to finalize construction of the facility into a modern face.

The officials held a meeting with Nyeri Town MP Duncan Maina on Monday where they expressed their disappointment with the pace of completion of the Sh450mn stadium, set to be one of its kind in the Mount Kenya region.

Daniel Gachara, the Athletics Kenya Nyeri chairman said there is disappointment among athletes from Nyeri who have been forced to train in Nyahururu due to the lack of an adequate facility in the vast county.

“It’s unfortunate that we have lost due to this delay. As we speak we have lost the annual athletics meeting which was moved to Thika stadium and this has led to loss of an opportunity not only for our athletes but also for our small businessmen who would have benefited. Most of our athletes are now moving to Nyahururu,” Lamented Gachara.

In 2017, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta commissioned the construction of the stadium, whose upgrade was estimated to cost Sh450mn, including the installation of a tartan track.

However due to delays in payment, the first contactor abandoned work two years on site and another was appointed. However the second contactor has only done 30pc of the work.

MP Maina also registered his disappointment and promised to follow up with the relevant authorities to ensure the stadium is completed.

“As the people of Nyeri we are surprised and want to know what is going on. Wang’uru stadium was done in two years, Kirigiti stadium was started after this one we are wondering whether funds meant for us were stolen or what happened. I must petition the Cabinet Secretary for Sports once vetting is over,” the legislator stated.

-By Josephat Mwangi