NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Ethiopia’s Yehualaw Yalemzerf pulled away from defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei in the final five kilometres of the race to clinch the London Marathon title in 2:17:26 on Sunday.

The Kenyan who won the title last season finished second in 2:18:07, with compatriot Judith Korir finishing fourth in 2:18:43.

Yehualaw bounced back from a fall at the 35km mark to majestically step up the pace and put up a grueling effort to clinch her first ever title.