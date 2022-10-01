Connect with us

Leicester City is not the club it was a couple of years ago says their unhappy manager Brendan Rodgers frustrated at the lack of signings in the close season which he believes is the reason they have only one point after five matches

English Premiership

Rodgers adamant he is ‘best person’ to save struggling Leicester

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 30 Brendan Rodgers has no doubt he can steer Leicester to Premier League survival despite their woeful start to the season.

Rodgers’ winless side are bottom of the table following a run of six successive defeats.

Given their dismal form, Monday’s match against East Midlands rivals and fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest could determine Rodgers’ future at Leicester.

But the Foxes boss was in defiant mood on Friday, insisting he still has the confidence of the club’s Thai owners despite his outspoken criticism of their failure to back him in the transfer window.

“I’m honest and reflective with myself but I also know I’m the best person to help this team move forward,” Rodgers told reporters.

“I haven’t (spoken to the owners). The ownership trust me and expect I will turn it around. If they don’t they will tell me.

“Our conversations are very open and honest. I have seen ‘Top’ (Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, the Leicester chairman) a number of times and we speak when he’s over.

“I have had nothing but support from the club but they also understand where we sit and that’s why we look forward to the game on Monday.”

Forest are second bottom, three points above Leicester, heading into the clubs’ first meeting in eight years.

Aware that defeat against a relegation rival would be a huge blow to his fight to avoid the sack, Rodgers added: “If you are bottom and have lost six out of seven you are not going to be flavour of the month.

“You don’t isolate yourself, that’s important, I love working with these players.

“I believe, like last season, we will come good. It has been a tough start but I see these players work and it ultimately gives me strength.”

