Malkia Strikers celebrate a point during their match against Puerto Rico on Satruday evening. PHOTO/COURTESY

Volleyball

Premium tears for Malkia after loss to Puerto Rico at Volleyball Championships ￼￼￼￼

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1- The national women’s volleyball team’s hope of a first-ever second-round berth in the World Volleyball Championships evaporated in smoke after a 3-1 loss to Puerto Rico in their final Pool A encounter on Saturday evening. 

Malkia Strikers fought back gallantly from a 25-15 loss in the first set to level matters 25-19 in the second set to take the game to a tie-break. 

However, their Central American opponents came back guns blazing in the third and decider sets, winning 25-18 and 25-29, to dash any hopes that the Kenyans had of making history by qualifying for the second round for the first time at the global showpiece. 

Veronicah Adhiambo Aluoch — marking another bow at the international level – was in imperious form, contributing a game-high tally of 22 points. 

However, her efforts proved to be naught as the Puerto Ricans chose to exploit the Kenyans’ weaknesses to score crucial points on their way to a much-needed win. 

After a dour showing in the first set, Paul Bitok’s charges put their best foot forward in the second set, eventually emerging victorious to sound their intent to make history. 

However, it all unravelled in the third – as well as the decider set– as the Central Americans took the game by the scruff.

The setback means the Kenyan queens will be returning home with three points from their sole win against Cameroon on Tuesday evening. 

Malkia lost  in straight sets to triple European champion Italy on Thursday, following on from their opening day losses to hosts Netherlands and Belgium, respectively.  

