Kenya Police slay City Stars at Nyayo to clinch Elite Pre-Season title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Goals in the second half from David Simiyu and Marvin Nabwire saw Kenya Police FC beat Nairobi City Stars 2-0 at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday afternoon to clinch the Elite Pre-Season tournament title.

Police not only won the bragging rights from the eight-team tournament but also clinched a Sh1mn reward as teams await the start of the 2022-23 season.

Police have been unbeaten in the tournament and have won the last three matches undefeated, and this was a second cleansheet in a row to give the Sammy Omollo coached side a huge boost ahead of the new campaign.

Police should have gone to the first half break a goal up, but Duke Abuya saw his penalty come off the crossbar after Francis Kahata was brought down by Steve Njung’e. Peter Opiyo controls the ball under pressure from Marvin Nabwire. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Before then, it was City Stars who had a good chance to break the deadlock. Peter ‘Pinchez’ Opiyo’s brilliant Crossfield ball to Samuel Kapen opened up a chance, the young winger flying down the right but his eventual shot was saved by the keeper.

In the 18th minute, Simiyu came close after some brilliant team play saw Reagan Otieno clip the ball at the backpost, but the former’s shot on a first time volley was wide.

The goals opened up in the second half and against the run of play, off a counter attack, Police scored in the 62nd minute. Duke Abuya of Kenya Police vies for posession. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Opiyo’s shot on the volley from the edge of the box was blocked and Police launched a counter, SImiyu being put through to slide the ball under the keeper’s arms.

Less than 10 minutes later, it was 2-0 for the uniformed men when Nabwire swept a brilliant low shot from the edge of the box into the bottom left.

With a two-goal cushion, Police dictated the tempo, City Stars playing the chasing game and making changes in personnel to try get back into the game. Oliver Maloba came close with a shot from the right but it was well saved by the keeper.