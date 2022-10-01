Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

English Premiership

Klopp backs under fire Alexander-Arnold after England snub

Published

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Oct 1Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has thrown his support behind Trent Alexander-Arnold after his England snub, saying he would sign the defender for any team in the world.

England manager Gareth Southgate opted not to select the right-back in his starting line-up for the recent Nations League matches against Italy and Germany.

The 23-year-old was an unused substitute as England lost 1-0 in Italy and was not even in the matchday squad for the 3-3 draw against Germany.

It means his hopes of making the squad for the World Cup starting in November hang by a thread.

Reportedly concerned by Alexander-Arnold’s defensive deficiencies, Southgate appears to prefer Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, Chelsea’s Reece James and Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier.

Klopp accepts Southgate has a different way of playing that demands more of his defenders in comparison with Liverpool’s attacking approach, in which Alexander-Arnold often effectively operates as an extra midfielder.

But while Klopp acknowledges Liverpool have different tactics from England, he believes Alexander-Arnold could shine in any set-up.

“You really want to open this box? We are fine here,” Klopp said on Friday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“He is a good defender. He doesn’t always defend good, that is true as well, but that is what we’re working on, he is a young player.

“There is space for improvement, but we only discuss it on the level we discuss it because his offensive impact is so extreme for us. It could be for each team in the world.

“My point of view? It’s an easy pick. Whichever team I would coach in the moment, I would sign him because he is exceptional.

“Is he always exceptional? No, but I have not met a player who is.”

Alexander-Arnold, who missed last year’s European Championship through injury, has just a few weeks to change Southgate’s mind before the World Cup squad for Qatar is named.

But Klopp said the defender, a Premier League and Champions League winner with the Reds, is only focused on boosting Liverpool’s title aspirations, starting against Brighton on Saturday.

“Trent came back and was not in party mood but he just accepts the decision of the manager because he understands football pretty well,” Klopp said.

“He is an extremely smart boy and in football you cannot offer more than you can offer.

“For me he is a world-class player and not playing for your country is difficult but it is only because there are other world-class players as well.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved