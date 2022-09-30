Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Estonia’s Ott Tanak held a narrow lead after Friday's stages at the New Zealand Rally

Motorsport

Tanak leads at New Zealand Rally, Rovanpera up to fourth

Published

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sep 30 Ott Tanak held a slender overnight advantage at the New Zealand Rally after winning two of Friday’s six stages while overall championship leader Kalle Rovanpera moved up to fourth in his bid to seal the title this weekend.

Estonia’s Tanak clocked the fastest overall time of one hour, 36:48.6 minutes, but is just 0.2 seconds ahead of Welshman Elfyn Evans with Frenchman Sebastian Ogier third at 6.7 back.

Having been sixth after Thursday’s opening sprint stage, Finland’s Rovanpera moved up to fourth at 7.2 behind.

Rovanpera turns 22 on Saturday and remains within striking distance of becoming the youngest winner of the drivers’ championship if he wins the rally on Sunday or finishes with eight points more than Tanak.

“It has been so far quite good. No mistakes and we did everything we could,” said Rovanpera.

Evans, Ogier and Rovanpera each won a stage on Friday to keep the pressure on Tanak.

However, Evans lost crucial seconds in the seventh stage at the end of Friday’s racing.

“We changed some stuff with the car and some things are better, but it took me a while to get used to it. It’s not all bad but it’s not the way we wanted to finish the day,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ireland’s Craig Breen briefly held the lead Friday morning, but dropped out of contention when his Ford Puma slid off the course and into a ditch.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved