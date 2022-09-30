No, we can’t start – Caretaker Committee caves in to pressure on FKF PL

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Fifteen days before their tenure officially lapses, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Transition Committee has inevitably caved in to pressure and said the Premier League will not start this weekend as they had earlier announced.

The decision by the caretaker committee was inevitable after all top tier clubs last week said they will not play a league organized by the Ministry of Sports-installed Committee as it is not recognized by FIFA.

The league had earlier been planned to kick off last weekend, but it was postponed for the umpteenth again, the Committee pegging the decision on the KECOSO Games that concluded in Kericho.

A statement signed by the Committee’s chair Major (Rtd) Maurice Oyugi sid they had received ‘numerous requests from clubs’ to postpone the start of the season.

But, a unanimous decisions by club Chief Executive Officers had already mentioned they would not take part in the league. Six FKF Premier League clubs were already engaged in a pre-season tournament which concludes on Saturday with a final between Kenya Police FC and City Stars. Nairobi City Stars taking on Kenya Police FC in the Elite Pre-Season tournament. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Even as they had earlier on insisted that the league will go on, the Committee had not even organized meetings with clubs on modalities and requirements for the new season, their only deed being mailing fixtures to clubs.

Bidco United head coach Anthony Akhulia supported the decision by the club CEOs to abscond the league.

“We already saw last season that the winners of the league went nowhere. So why play a league that will take us nowhere? That is a waste of time and money. I support the decision that was taken by the CEOs,” said Akhulia.

While teams have been in pre-season since early July, the start of the season now hinges on decisions that will be taken by new Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, once he is vetted and passed by Parliament.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Namwamba has previously tweeted that Kenya needs to have talks with FIFA to see the suspension lifted and this means that the ousted Football Kenya Federation might come back to office, as it was the sole condition from the world body to lift Kenya’s blackout from international football.