Holders KPA qualify for Zone Five semis as Equity Hawks falter

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Defending champions Kenya Ports Authority have qualified for the semi-finals of the Africa Zone Five Women’s Basketball Championship after thrashing home side Vijana Queens 74-29 in the quarter finals played in Dar es Salaam on Thursday evening.

The dockers totally dominated the match to earn victory that books them a date against Rwanda’s APR on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s other representatives Equity hawks could not make a place in the last four as they were beaten by Rwandese side REG 52-40 in the other quarter final and will now play the classification matches against Burundi’s Young Sisters.

Equity and KPA’s quarters opponents were swapped after a protest from REG who lodged a complaint of playing the quarters against the dockers whom they had faced in the group stage, which is contrary to FIVB regulations.

KPA had beaten the Rwandese side when they met in the group phase, but Equity failed to do so as they were totally dominated.

Meanwhile, KPA made light work of the Tanzanian girls with four players dropping double digit points in the game. Victoria Reynolds who has been in red hot form for the dockers had 10 while Brittany Nicole (12), Selina Okumu (11) and Medina Okot (12) also chalked double digits.

Head coach Anthony Ojukwu was impressed with the performance of the team but now expects it tough against APR in the semis.

“They are a very good team and we should not take them lightly. We need to work extra hard and control the game from start to finish,” said Ojukwu.

APR progressed to the final after thrashing South Sudan’s Nile Legends 95-20. The other semi-final will pit REG against Alexandria Sports Club of Egypt, the latter having beaten Burundi’s Young Sisters 75-40 in the other quarter final tie.