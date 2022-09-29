Connect with us

Tigist Assefa with Eliud Kipchoge

Athletics

World record holder Eliud Kipchoge all set for the London Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Just less than a week after breaking his own World Record at the Berlin Marathon, Eliud Kipchoge will be present at this weekend’s London Marathon, but for different reasons other than competing.

Kipchoge will be present medals to the winners of the age group championships events at the event on Saturday, before the main event on Sunday.

The double Olympic champion has won the London Marathon four times and is currently the race ambassador.

“I really support the initiative of the TCS London Marathon to promote running at all ages. I like running to be a family activity since running is life. It will bring joy, happiness and health to our children, who are the future, so let’s all embrace this,” Kipchoge said, speaking to the race’s website.

The races on Saturday will involve thousands of children and young people of all abilities, aged from four to 17, taking part in either 2.6K or one-mile events on the same finishing stretch of the TCS London Marathon course.

In a unique new initiative, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will give the school of every child who finishes £10 (Sh1,300) per participant to spend on PE or IT equipment.

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the TCS London Marathon, said: “We are thrilled that Eliud, our four-time champion, will be with us this weekend. He is, without doubt, the GOAT of marathon running and will be a huge inspiration to everyone taking part in the TCS Mini London Marathon on Saturday.”

Over the years the Mini London Marathon has launched the careers of international athletics stars including Laura Muir, Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr – not to mention Sir Mo Farah, who won the Mini Marathon three times.

